Challenges are part of the journey: Sammeer Pakvasa, MD, Eleganz Interiors

What was the problem you were grappling with?

In 2001, I had to decide between continuing my studies and stepping in to manage the family business, Eleganz Interiors, which was at a critical juncture. My mother had been diagnosed with stage three cancer, and my father needed to focus on her care, leaving me to step up.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I turned to my father, Akshay Pakvasa, who had always been the guiding force behind our business. Despite his own emotional turmoil, he had managed to navigate the company through many challenges and was a source of strength.

What was the advice you received?

My father advised me to trust my instincts, prioritise the business, and take full responsibility, especially during this critical phase. He emphasised that challenges, both personal and professional, are part of the journey, and how we respond to them defines our success. He told me that my role would not just be about managing projects but also about leading with compassion, especially since our company was family-driven.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

The advice gave me the confidence to step into a leadership role at a very early stage in life. By taking on responsibilities, I was able to stabilise the company. My father’s guidance shaped my leadership style, balancing business growth with personal values, and remains a cornerstone of my decisions today.

—Team BT