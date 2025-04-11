Cut the Noise: Sushil Suri, Chairman & MD, Morepen Laboratories Ltd

What was the problem you were grappling with?

In today’s digital world, we have endless ways to communicate, yet real connections are fading. Customers feel distant, teams get caught up in noise, and businesses often stop at collecting data without acting on the insights. The challenge was clear-how do we break the screen barrier, enhance customer engagement, and drive real business growth.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I turned to Dr. Ram Charan. He has a rare ability to cut through complexity and get to the crux of a problem. His insights on operational excellence, customer connect, and strategic execution have been game-changers for me.

What was the advice you received?

Don’t beat around the bush—go deep, ask ‘why’ until you find the root problem. Establish direct customer interaction, remove inefficiencies, and be lean in operations. Digital tools are powerful, but they must lead to action—collect data, analyse it, find areas to improve, and actually implement the changes. And most importantly, cut the noise. Train your people with practical, real-world applications, not just endless processes.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

It was transformative. We started prioritising face-to-face connections, ensured our digital strategies directly contributed to sales growth, and focused on real execution rather. Training became sharp and practical, ensuring our frontline teams understood and applied what mattered. The results? Better customer engagement, increased recall, and stronger revenue growth.

—Team BT