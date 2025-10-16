“Do not let yesterday’s pride compromise tomorrow’s potential”: Priyavrata Mafatlal, Vice Chairman, Arvind Mafatlal Group

What was the problem you were grappling with?

The textile industry has always been a pillar of India’s growth story, and denim, for many years, was at the heart of Mafatlal’s identity. We were proud pioneers, but global dynamics shifted, oversupply, tariff disadvantages, and changing consumption made the business structurally unsustainable. The challenge was not only financial but also philosophical: balancing respect for our legacy with the responsibility of protecting the institution’s future. For us, the answer was clear, we had to make bold choices today to preserve strength and relevance for the next century.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

In such moments, I leaned on the wisdom of our Board, family, and senior colleagues who have carried Mafatlal through more than a century of cycles. I also sought perspectives from trusted peers who had navigated their own turning points. For me, leadership is not about solitary decision-making; it is about listening with humility, testing conviction, and ensuring that every choice reflects both values and vision.

What was the advice you received?

The consistent counsel was simple yet profound: “Do not let yesterday’s pride compromise tomorrow’s potential.” We were urged to exit denim with dignity, protecting jobs, protecting trust, and redirecting energy into our core strengths in uniforms, government projects, and consumer categories. Equally important, we were advised to invest in the future, education technology and skill-building, because that is where the next century of relevance will be shaped.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

It proved transformative. We stood strong in the face of adversity, and in doing so, we emerged stronger as an institution. Freed from the drag of a declining division, we sharpened our focus on areas where Mafatlal has always been a natural leader. Over the decades, we have clothed one in nine Indian schoolchildren, and today as we continue to expand our leadership in uniforms and executing large institutional orders, consumer categories and new frontiers in education technology are being added. What began as a difficult decision has now become a defining pivot. Our greatest legacy is not textiles alone; it is the courage to adapt and the conviction to endure

~ Team BT