'Do what's best for employees': Pankaj Jathar, CEO, NIIT Limited

What was the problem you grappled with?

Due to certain changes in regulations we had to re-align one of our large business divisions, where we would have to redeploy people. One option was to take the role offered or to move on. Alternatively, we could take into consideration each person’s choice and reassign them.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I reached out to my manager, and together, we weighed the pros and cons.

What was the advice you received?

My manager’s advice was to do what was best for the employees, even though it would entail significant business cost.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

The whole episode helped the leadership develop a level of trust with the team which I have not seen before or since. The fact that we were willing to go to any extent to take care of the team sent a strong message. All of them stayed back and we went on to become a very successful unit.

