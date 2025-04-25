Lead from a position of possibilities: Pankaj Vyas of Siemens Technology & Services

What was the problem you were grappling with?

When I joined Siemens Technology and Services, our focus was primarily on cost optimisation. However, I saw an Opportunity to shift the organisation towards value creation. The real challenge was changing the mindset.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I engaged my leadership team for advice and alignment. By having open discussions and making them active participants, we ensured they started seeing themselves as change agents.

What was the advice you received?

The advice from the team was simple yet powerful. For our transformation to succeed, we needed to instil self-belief within the organisation. The blueprint was clear: Build a speak-up culture, equip and enable teams with the required know-how, challenge them with new aspirations and recognise success. In a nutshell, it was about “leading from a position of possibilities that the future holds and not the baggage of past constraints.”

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

Our transformation journey has been a huge success. We have seen a multifold increase in the number of experts, creation of over 200 new global roles in our India centre; and innovations from the India team have given extraordinary results.



—Team BT