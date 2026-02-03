Leadership advisor Abhijit Bhaduri on why Gen Z values kind leaders

With career paths becoming non-linear, what core skills should Gen Z prioritise?

Skills expire fast, some in just 18 months. Focus on what machines cannot replicate: asking better questions, connecting unexpected dots, and working with people who are very different from you. That can be your superpower. Master one technical skill deeply, then stack adjacent capabilities around it. Here is the mindset shift: your parents built one career in one ecosystem.

Start in Career 1.0 (mastering one domain) but keep other hobbies and interests alive. That hobby you could monetise while employed becomes Career 2.0. Eventually, you will learn to operate across multiple networks simultaneously, which is Career 3.0.

When organisations barely last 15 years and you will live to 100 (in 1947, life spans in India were less than 35 years. Today it is more than 70), your adaptability matters infinitely.





How can Gen Z use job mobility strategically rather than letting frequent moves work against them?

Job hopping gets criticised, but strategic mobility builds breadth of experiences. Each move should answer: Am I expanding my network into new sectors, or acquiring skills unavailable here? Your resume should tell a story of intentional capability building, not random wandering.

Consider the Career 2.0 approach: maintain one anchor role while building new skills through consulting or projects. This gives you stability while exploring.

What career mistakes do you see Gen Z making repeatedly and how can they course-correct early?

The biggest mistake is treating jobs as destinations rather than development programmes. Invest heavily in human skills that AI cannot touch. The second mistake is waiting for perfect clarity before moving. Third is neglecting your relationships during good times. Fourth is over-indexing on salary early. Finally, stop seeking permission. If you see a problem, propose solutions.

What do managers need to unlearn about control, loyalty, and performance to retain Gen Z talent?

Gen Z values kind leaders who prioritise teaching, training, and cultivating young talent through authentic leadership and collaboration. Control through micromanagement triggers. Unlearn loyalty as tenure.

Redefine leadership as impact, not hierarchy. Your role is not supervising but removing obstacles and accelerating their growth. Finally, unlearn hiding vulnerability.