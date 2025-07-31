‘Make space for passion and pragmatism’: Hexaware Tech's R Srikrishna

What was the problem you were grappling with?

When I was 17, I was absolutely passionate about physics, and wanted to pursue engineering (Physics) from IIT Kanpur. However, most people around me—family, mentors, and well-wishers— thought I should take a safe, more conventional path: Electrical & Electronics Engineering at IIT Madras. It became a tough choice between following what I loved and what was considered more practical.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I turned to two people I trusted deeply: my father, a mathematics professor, and his elder brother, an experienced engineer. They had seen the world, they understood the trade-offs, and I knew their advice would come from both experience and care.

What was the advice you received?

They urged me to study Electrical & Electronics, focusing on long-term stability and economic outcomes. In fact, it was more than advice. They strongly nudged me in that direction. Given the fortunate career trajectory I have had, it is hard to argue against that advice now. But it also made something clear to me; I want my kids to be able to choose paths that align with their passion, not just practicality.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

It resolved the dilemma quickly. Enrolling at IIT Madras gave me a solid foundation for everything that followed. I did set aside my passion for physics, but professionally, it worked out. More importantly, the experience shaped how I think about career decisions, not just for myself, but for those I guide. Passion and pragmatism both matter. The key is making space for both.

—Team BT