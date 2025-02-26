Mankind Pharma CEO Sheetal Arora says reigniting the spirit of ownership is the best advice he received

What was the problem you were grappling with?

As Mankind grew, we faced a critical challenge-our once-celebrated speed of execution began to slow. The increasing complexity in our structure led to confusion around roles and expectations.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I turned to my field team, particularly those in frontline and middle management. Their on-the-ground experience provided a clear, practical perspective on the root causes of the slowdown and offered actionable solutions for restoring the agility that had fuelled our successes in the past.

What was the advice you received?

The advice that stood out was: “Reignite the spirit of ownership, energise your teams, and foster meaningful connections—both internally and with your customers.” This insight, shared through candid conversations with the field team, highlighted that the slowdown wasn’t simply a result of operational inefficiencies—it was a disconnect. We needed to empower every layer of the organisation.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

This advice acted as a blueprint for change. By reigniting the spirit of ownership and energising our teams, we fostered a sense of accountability across all levels. Simultaneously, refocussing on strengthening our customer relationships allowed us to drive more strategic value.



—Team BT