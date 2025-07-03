Motherhood can't derail your career: Paisabazaar CEO Santosh Agarwal

What was the problem you were facing?

Embracing motherhood is joyous and exciting, but for many women deeply committed to work, there are also these moments of doubt around the potential impact on their careers. While I was looking forward to the new phase, I also kept thinking about what it may cost me professionally.





Whom did you approach for advice?

I was unsure and asked for guidance from someone whose opinion I deeply value—my mother-in-law, a respected doctor. During her early medical career, she faced the same challenge.

Since professional opportunities for women were more limited that time, her journey as a mother must have been far more daunting, yet she navigated it with strength and resilience. Her perspective is shaped by first-hand experience.

What was the advice you received?

She gave me a simple advice, “your career spans around 40 years, a six-month break cannot derail it. Your success would be defined by the quality of your work and your contribution over the long run. You need not have an uninterrupted timeline to be professionally successful.”

Her words gave me a clear perspective that I do not have to choose between the two but integrate both to build a richer and fulfilling life.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

The conversation brought me immense clarity. It gave me great confidence and helped me understand that maternity breaks cannot impact your professional aspirations. I began to see motherhood as part of a larger evolving journey.

As a mother, I can now confidently say motherhood, in fact, can help you become a better professional. It gives you invaluable life skills like patience, resilience and the ability to multi-task.

—Team BT