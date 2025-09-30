"Put energy where you can be the best": Partha Basu MD, Ashirvad by Aliaxis

What was the problem you were grappling with?

As a youngster, I was torn between two worlds—my passion for cricket and my strength in academics. I dreamt of representing India, but with limited opportunities in sports at that time, I knew only the very best could make it. At the same time, I wanted to build a strong corporate career. The dilemma was tough: passion or pragmatism?

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

My coach advised me to seek guidance from my father, who had represented India in football. He had lived the challenges of sports firsthand and could guide me with the right perspective.

What was the advice you received?

I was playing a first-division cricket match. My coach advised my father to come and watch me play. In that game, I batted very well and remained not out with a good score. I also bowled. I was happy. As I reached home, I rushed to my father and looked at him for his advice. He smiled and said—“You have talent, but success in sports needs something beyond talent. Put your energy where you can be the very best.” Those words gave me clarity. I decided to leave cricket as a profession, and focus on my studies.

How effective was it in resolvingthe problem?

That advice closed the chapter of doubt in my life. It gave me a clear direction to dedicate myself fully to academics and later to my corporate career. Today, I see it as the best advice I ever received. It taught me that honest, even painful, feedback can set you on the right path.

—Team BT