‘Quality ensures loyalty’: Deepak Agarwal, MD, Bikaji Foods International Ltd

What was the problem you were grappling with?

Although our family had been a part of the industry for decades, I joined the business as a young entrepreneur with significant responsibility and even bigger dreams. My real learning ground was the time I spent in the factories and office with my father, Shivratan Agarwal (Chairman and Founder of Bikaji Foods International). I saw the issues as opportunities to grow the business. The biggest challenge for me was ensuring a smooth transition from a traditional family-owned business to a professional company.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

Having grown up watching my father elevate the Bikaji brand to great heights, I turned to him for guidance. I believe a lot of learning comes through being a part of the process, not just by asking pointed questions. I would like to also emphasise that a private equity player was significant in our growth. Sachin Bhartiya (Co-founder) of Lighthouse Funds was pivotal—he pushed us, encouraged us, and provided unwavering support.

What was the advice you received?

My father’s core message has always been, “There is nothing above our customer, and quality is paramount to ensuring loyalty.” We ensure that quality is the most important parameter in our decision-making processes. I have also imbibed qualities such as humility, attention to detail, people management, and staying connected to our roots from my father.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

I take great pride in sharing that Bikaji became a listed company in 2022. Today, we have a strong professional management team, and I attribute our phenomenal growth to our team. It is true that your teams are your best assets and your growth opportunity.