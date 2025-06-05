Remain Committed to Resolving Social Issues: Koji Wada, MD, Fujifilm India

What was the problem you were facing?

Fujifilm is a globally renowned brand. However, due to our history, many associate Fujifilm primarily with film rolls and photography.

The challenge I faced was convincing Indian customers that we are a prominent global healthcare company ready to serve the Indian market.

Whom did you approach for advice?

Teiichi Goto, President, Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, was my guiding light. Goto possesses profound knowledge of the Asian market. His extensive experience in the APAC region, which contributed significantly to the success of the Medical Systems Business Division there, combined with his global expertise, made him the ideal person for seeking advice.

What was the advice you received?

The advice I received was to “remain committed to resolving social issues through all of our businesses.” He translated this vision into a clear, four-fold approach for the Indian market: fulfill unmet medical needs, improve accessibility, support early disease detection, and promote overall health and well-being.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

That became a key tenet of our journey. Looking back, the challenge wasn’t just about shifting perception or solving the scalability problem, it was about evolving our identity and reaffirming our purpose. The actions we took helped us move beyond being seen as just a legacy imaging brand. They enabled us to demonstrate our commitment to healthcare, earn the trust of stakeholders, and deliver real value.

—Team BT