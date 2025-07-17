Sleep on it… clarity often comes in the morning: Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India

What was the problem you were facing?

One of the most important roles as a leader is being an enabler. Early in my career, I often found myself stuck at a crossroads when it came to decisions related to new roles and responsibilities, and helping myself and the teams make the right decisions.

Whom did you approach for advice?

To help me handle problems daily and turn them into opportunities, I have ensured access to a good coach.

Throughout my 28-year journey at IKEA across 10 roles, I have been fortunate to have found good coaches. It’s invaluable because they objectively listen to you without giving answers. They make you see the options, while holding the space for you to find the answers from within.

What was the advice you received?

I have gained life wisdom from my coaches which I have been able to apply in many situations. One example is when I had a hard time deciding between two job opportunities.

There was a very good coach in my HR department. When I discussed a situation with her, she didn’t tell me what to do. Instead, she said to go to bed and decide tomorrow, and when you wake up, you will know what to choose and why. I thought that would not work. After processing everything, when I woke up the next morning, I saw the answer clearly. The right decision became clear, and I could make up my mind.

How effective was it in solving the problem?

Looking back, those were learnings and wisdoms for life that I carry to date. They continue to guide me to make better and more thought-through decisions. It is fantastic because it has helped in my professional and personal life. I share what I’ve learned along the way with the people I work with. After all, there is always room to learn, and learning is a lifelong journey.

—Team BT