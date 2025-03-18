Slow down but stay involved, says Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, IndiQube 

What was the problem you were grappling with?

During the early stages of my entrepreneurial journey, I took a sabbatical to navigate a complicated pregnancy and dedicate my energy towards recovery. As I began to heal, I found myself at a crossroad-grappling with the decision of how and when to make my comeback. It was a period of deep introspection, balancing the need for personal healing with the pull of my professional aspirations.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I turned to my husband Rishi for advice. He has worn many hats-as my co-founder, my confidant, my partner, and my closest friend. He was the best person to help me navigate these challenging crossroads.

What was the advice you received?

The advice he gave was to focus on my recovery but not to cut off from work completely. To slow down but to stay involved, even if it was for just a little bit. He suggested that I start by working for an hour or two each day, so I could feel connected and remain part of my journey.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

This advice was very effective. When I eventually started IndiQube, I never felt disconnected because I had kept myself involved, even if it was in small ways. That experience taught me a valuable lesson: there will always be bumps along the way, and it’s okay to slow down, but the key is to keep moving forward and not let yourself get completely stuck.



—Team BT