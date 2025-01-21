Take calculated risks for financial stability, says promoter of Metropolis Healthcare Ameera Shah

What was the problem you were grappling with?

In 2015, I needed to increase my stake in the company by taking on a significant amount of debt. My biggest concern was how to manage the required cash flow, especially since I would have to pledge my shares.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

I reached out to people I respected greatly. Deepak Parekh, with his deep understanding of finance, helped me grasp the financial implications. Zia Mody offered valuable insight into the legal aspects and safeguards needed. Uday Kotak helped me think about the bigger picture. Harsh Mariwala’s entrepreneurial mindset was a guiding force. Their collective wisdom gave me the clarity to move forward.

What advice did you get?

The advice I received revolved around two key ideas: taking calculated risks while ensuring financial stability.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

The guidance I received made a significant difference in how I approached the situation. It gave me the courage to take the leap, but with a safety net in place.

