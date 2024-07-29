'Zoom in to identify the real problem': How this advice changed Unicommerce eSolutions' Kapil Makhija's business strategy

What was the problem you were grappling with?

Complexities in e-commerce have been rising with the evolving requirements of brands and retailers. Unicommerce’s technology stack, which acts as the nerve centre for all e-commerce operations, became the support system for some of India’s largest brands. With each aspect of the e-commerce supply chain demanding a specific solution, we moved towards widening the platform’s horizon to address the post-purchase challenges being faced by brands.

To enhance the platform’s comprehensiveness, we had to support the new and emerging needs of our clients and also handle their load of transactions, while keeping our platform user-friendly and cost-effective.

Whom did you approach for advice and why?

Technology is the saviour of all modern-day businesses and like any leader would, I reached out to my tech team. At Unicommerce, we have some of the sharpest tech minds and I trust their knowledge and instinct.



What was the advice you received?

After working through various iterations and participating in a series of lengthy discussions on use cases and service options, our Chief Technology Officer, Bhupinder Garg, summarised the way forward saying, “Zoom in to identify the real problem, zoom out to address it.” It made perfect sense to solve the specifics and also plan for the surrounding context. The right execution can only be done by looking at the larger picture where one can visualise the impact of the fitments.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

This problem led to the birth of UniShip, our post-shipment journey solution that offers a marketplace-like post-shopping experience and UniReco, a reconciliation tool for brands that sell across multiple marketplaces, helping them minimise revenue leakages.

As an end-to-end solutions platform for e-commerce companies, retailers, and D2C brands, Unicommerce touched a run rate of 750+ million annual transactions, in the September 2023 quarter.



