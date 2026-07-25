Book Review: The science of healthy skin

The skincare market is full of products, routines and advice, much of it driven by social media. In The Skincare Guide That Will Change Your Life, Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, founder of Elska Clinics and Senior Consultant Dermatologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, explains the science of skin in simple language.

The book looks at how nutrition, hormones, gut health, stress and lifestyle influence skin health and why skincare is about much more than creams and serums.

The book explains how the skin is linked to overall health. Hormones, nutrition, gut health, stress and metabolism all find a place in the discussion. The message is simple: healthy skin is not just about what you apply on the face.

Spread across 18 chapters, the book covers topics such as the skin microbiome, sunscreen, retinoids, pigmentation, facials, pollution, nutrition and seasonal skin problems. The language is simple and medical terms are explained without making the book feel like a textbook.

There is also a chapter on glutathione, an ingredient often promoted for skin lightening. Instead of repeating popular claims, the author explains what research says, where its use may help, its limitations and why medical advice is important before starting treatment.

One of the later chapters discusses GLP-1 weight-loss medicines. As these drugs become more widely used, dermatologists are also seeing changes such as loose skin and facial volume loss. The book explains why this happens and what can be done to manage these changes.

The author also draws attention to the link between skin and conditions affecting the liver, thyroid, kidneys, gut and metabolism. It is a reminder that skin problems can sometimes point to an underlying medical condition.

The writing is easy to follow and is supported by examples from clinical practice. Readers looking for practical information, rather than another skincare routine, will find useful explanations on common skin concerns and the science behind them.

The Skincare Guide That Will Change Your Life is available at bookstores across the country and on Amazon.