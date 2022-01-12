A Fight for a Pie of the Indian Airspace

Despite the concerns from the coronavirus, 2022 will be a year of intense activity in India's aviation market. For one, after the completion of regulatory approvals, Air India will finally return to the Tata group after 68 long years. The summer will see the entry of stock market bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed low-cost carrier Akasa Air. Jet Airways, too, might fly again. These developments have led other players to pull up their socks. Market leader IndiGo's Co-founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal have finally ended their three-year-long feud. Fare wars soon? Likely.