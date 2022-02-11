An Artificial Intelligence-Themed Fund for Investors

Themes are in. Recently, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) filed a document to file a first-of-itskind scheme for Indian investors that would invest in the A.I. theme. The fund will be benchmarked to MSCI All Country World Index, which tracks nearly 3,000 stocks across 48 countries, and a market cap of $70 trillion. The recent past has seen Indian MF houses file draft documents to launch funds based on themes such as semiconductors, electric vehicles and blockchain, among others. Clearly, MF investors are spoilt for choice when it comes to thematic investing.