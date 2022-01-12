Automakers Gear Scale Up their EV Play

If 2021 saw the most number of electric vehicle (EV) launches, 2022 promises to be the year of the EV for automakers. According to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, in 2020, 150,000 electric two- and four-wheelers were sold in the country; some studies suggest that the number was surpassed in the first half of 2021. And while India's goal of 100 per cent electrification by 2030 might sound a little too ambitious, companies such as Hero Electric, Ather, Okinawa and Ola are trying to build scale like never before.