Citibank’s Indian Consumer Biz Sale on Bumpy Final Lap 

Citi has assets of Rs 2.16 lakh-plus crore; net NPAs and profit and business per employee far superior to private banks

Citibank’s sale of its Indian consumer banking business has hit a stumbling block: its high valuation, which its suitors, including half-a-dozen private banks from Kotak to Axis Bank, are balking at. Citi has assets of Rs 2.16 lakh-plus crore; net NPAs and profit and business per employee far superior to private banks; and a customer base of credit cards, savings bank, and mortgages. Looks like a tense final lap.

