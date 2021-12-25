Citibank’s Indian Consumer Biz Sale on Bumpy Final Lap 

Citibank’s sale of its Indian consumer banking business has hit a stumbling block: its high valuation, which its suitors, including half-a-dozen private banks from Kotak to Axis Bank, are balking at. Citi has assets of Rs 2.16 lakh-plus crore; net NPAs and profit and business per employee far superior to private banks; and a customer base of credit cards, savings bank, and mortgages. Looks like a tense final lap.