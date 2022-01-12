Cyber AI, the New Cybersecurity Warrior

The cost of cybercrimes continues to rise—the average cost of a data breach in 2021 was $4.24 million, a 10 per cent increase from 2019, says IBM. With the adoption of 5G and increased network connected devices, enterprises are looking at AI for security. Cyber AI will enable organisations to not only respond faster to attackers, but will also help them anticipate these moves and react to them in advance. Cyber AI technology and tools are in the early stages of adoption and as per Technavio, the global market is expected to grow by $19 billion between 2021 and 2025.