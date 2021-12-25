Digital Firms Set to be the Next Wealth Creators, says Report 

The digital age is coming. In the stockmarkets, too. Market veteran Raamdeo Agrawal states that five-six of the top 10 wealth creators in the next 10 years would be digital firms. Here’s why: “replicability, friction-free delivery and near-zero marginal cost” make them highly scalable. The previous 10 years, expectedly, were dominated by traditional majors—Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HCL Technologies. Meanwhile, as per the recently unveiled 26th Annual Wealth Creation Study, Rs 71 lakh crore of wealth was created from 2016 to 2021. Get this—Rs 10 lakh invested equally in 2016 among the top 10 wealth creators would have grown to Rs 1.7 crore in 2021. Striking.