Dolo Sales Surge in India

The routine antifever medicine Dolo 650 has gained huge popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic—starting with the second wave and continuing well into the third wave. So much so that data from IQVIA, a healthcare data science and analytics company, shows Dolo 650 now is the second most sold antipyretic tablet in India after Calpol manufactured by GSK with a difference of just Rs 3 crore in sales. The tablet, manufactured by Bengalurubased Micro Labs, has recorded sales of Rs 567 crore since March 2020, with over 3.5 billion pills and 75 million strips sold so far, according to IQVIA.