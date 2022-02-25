Dr Reddy's Acquires German Pharma Wholesaler Nimbus Health

Dr Reddy’s is looking to expand its footprint in Europe via the acquisition of Nimbus Health, a privately owned, licensed pharma wholesaler from Germany focussing on medical cannabis. The acquisition will allow Dr Reddy’s to introduce medical cannabisbased medicines as a treatment option for patients. The demand for medical cannabis has increased over the years—in Germany, the market is valued at around €122 million, with a CAGR of approximately 55 per cent since 2017.