Emami Founders Pass on the Baton

After leading the Kolkata-based FMCG firm Emami for nearly five decades, Founders R.S. Goenka and R.S. Agarwal are passing on the baton. Harsha V. Agarwal (in picture), son of the current Executive Chairman, will take over as Vice Chairman and MD, while Mohan Goenka will be appointed as the other Vice Chairman, apart from his duties as Whole-time Director. The duo have their task cut out with challenges like subdued demand and high inflation threatening margins.

