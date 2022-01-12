Government's Moves on Alternative, Green Fuels

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari dreams of making India's automobile sector No. 1 in the world. This, he says, can happen in the next five years by using alternative fuel sources. In fact, he has bought a car that runs on green hydrogen. The government also plans to run buses, trucks and cars on green hydrogen produced from sewage water and solid waste. Many companies, too, are working on similar solutions. Pune-based Sentient Labs, for example, has launched a 32-seater hydrogen fuel cell bus with a range of 450 km by using 30 kg of hydrogen. The new year is likely to see more such examples.