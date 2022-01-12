scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Download the latest issue of Business Today Magazine just for Rs.49
DOWNLOAD
News
Magazine
The Buzz
Briefings
How Home-grown Start-ups are Joining the Space Race

Feedback

How Home-grown Start-ups are Joining the Space Race

With India planning two unmanned missions before a human spaceflight programme, space is where you want to be.

Representative image Representative image

Move over SpaceX and Blue Origin. Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Tathya Earth, Bellatrix Aerospace and Digantara are among home-grown start-ups that are supporting India's efforts at conquering the final frontier of space. Founded by twenty-somethings, these entities plan to launch rockets, design geostationary satellites and harness remote sensing to meet the growing demand for geospatial solutions. With India planning two unmanned missions before a human spaceflight programme, space is where you want to be.

BT TV