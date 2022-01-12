How Home-grown Start-ups are Joining the Space Race

Move over SpaceX and Blue Origin. Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Tathya Earth, Bellatrix Aerospace and Digantara are among home-grown start-ups that are supporting India's efforts at conquering the final frontier of space. Founded by twenty-somethings, these entities plan to launch rockets, design geostationary satellites and harness remote sensing to meet the growing demand for geospatial solutions. With India planning two unmanned missions before a human spaceflight programme, space is where you want to be.