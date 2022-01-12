How the Jewar Airport is turning into an Urban Development Hotspot

Airlines may have to wait for another year or two to take off from the Jewar airport (the foundation stone of which was recently laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi), but the region is fast turning into the most attractive greenfield urban development site in the country. In 2022, construction activity in the Noida-Greater Noida-Jewar region is set to gain further steam as players like InterContinental Hotels Group, Signature Global, Gaurs and Bhutani Group look to invest around the new facility that is set to become the largest cargo hub in India by 2027-28.