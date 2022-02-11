India's Path to Becoming Electronics Manufacturing Powerhouse

To transform India into a $300-billion electronics manufacturing powerhouse, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has identified key focus segments—mobile phones, IT hardware, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, auto electronics, electronic components, LED Lighting, strategic electronics, PCBA, wearables and hearables, and telecom equipment. The plan is to boost electronics exports from $10.1 billion in FY21, to $105-130 billion by FY26.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today