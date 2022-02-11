scorecardresearch
Download the latest issue of Business Today Magazine just for Rs.49
DOWNLOAD
News
Magazine
The Buzz
Briefings
India's Path to Becoming Electronics Manufacturing Powerhouse

Feedback

India's Path to Becoming Electronics Manufacturing Powerhouse

The plan is to boost electronics exports from $10.1 billion in FY21, to $105-130 billion by FY26.

Representative image Representative image

To transform India into a $300-billion electronics manufacturing powerhouse, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has identified key focus segments—mobile phones, IT hardware, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, auto electronics, electronic components, LED Lighting, strategic electronics, PCBA, wearables and hearables, and telecom equipment. The plan is to boost electronics exports from $10.1 billion in FY21, to $105-130 billion by FY26.

BT TV