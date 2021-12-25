scorecardresearch
Inflation, Covid-19 Give Markets the Jitters

In India, heavy selling by FIIs has added to the anxiety

Inflation Is rising in the UK, India, the US and Brazil. And the new Covid-19 variant could further exacerbate it by disrupting global supply chains. Result: In the one month to December 20, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index on Wall Street declined over 0.50 per cent, Nikkei 225 and BSE Sensex fell 6 per cent, and the UK’s FTSE, around 1 per cent. In India, heavy selling by FIIs has added to the anxiety. Market veteran Vijay Kedia believes indices may continue to consolidate in a range. Tighten your belts.

