IT Services Firms Likely to have Another Stellar Year

The new year brings good tidings for information technology (IT) services companies. The robust demand environment for IT services is expected to continue in 2022 with Gartner estimating a 9.1 per cent growth in IT services spend in India in the coming year compared to 10.8 per cent growth 2021. The top four—Wipro, Infosys, TCS, and HCL Technologies—are set to clock double-digit revenue growth in this fiscal and also the next one on the back of a strong deals pipeline globally due to the digitalisation drive post the pandemic.