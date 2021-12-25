scorecardresearch
Maruti loses Market Share, Tata Motors Gains

Maruti's sales declined in all maior segments-mini, compact and SUV. FADA attributes it to a subdued demand for entry-level cars as "customers continued to conserve money due to their family's healthcare needs”

Photograph by Shekhar Ghosh Photograph by Shekhar Ghosh

Till last year, India’s top two carmakers-Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai-commanded a cumulative market share of 65.4 per cent. Today, this number is 57.4 per cent. Maruti alone lost 7.3 per cent share in November 2021 after selling iust over 1 lakh units, as per Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Sure, a shortage of semiconductors has crippled its production, but that is true for others, too. Maruti's sales declined in all maior segments-mini, compact and SUV. FADA attributes it to a subdued demand for entry-level cars as "customers continued to conserve money due to their family's healthcare needs”.

So, who's gaining? Tata Motors, primarily, but also Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota. With 12 per cent market share, Tata Motors is within handshaking distance of No. 2 Hyundai (15.51 per cent share). New launches and growth in sales of EVs have helped Tata punch its way up the pecking order.

