Music Events Take Hybrid Route

In 1939, S.V. Narayanaswamy Rao established the Sree Ramanavami Music Festival; today it is one of the most popular classical music festivals, with 6,000 people attending it every year in Bengaluru. In 2021, the festival went hybrid with 31 online concerts. Music festivals are being re-imagined with virtual avatars, private chat rooms, VR walkthroughs, etc. Experts say hybrid shows are here to stay and music streaming platforms like Airtel's Wynk and Times Internet-owned Gaana can capitalise on the trend by pivoting to live shows and e-concerts.