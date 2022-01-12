NFTs to Become Even More Popular in 2022

Non-fungible tokens, popularly known as NFTs, were among the most searched terms of 2021, beating Dogecoin, blockchain and even Ethereum in Google searches. They've become a part of popular culture with brands such as Pepsi and Adidas also joining in. NFTs are transforming art, music and sports, enabling monetisation of digital assets. They've gained popularity among icons with everyone from Amitabh Bachchan to Yuvraj Singh launching their own NFTs. While NFTs are in their early phase, they're likely to attract a much larger audience in the coming years. With blockchain set to change the world, 2022 is going to be an even bigger year for NFT technology.