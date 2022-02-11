Now, 5G Battle in Airspace

Rollout of 5G for broadband cellular networks in the US led to flight cancellations over warnings that frequencies could hamper navigation equipment. This led many to raise concerns around India’s 5G plans. But telecom experts say Indian telcos would only be allotted spectrum in the mid-band of 3.3-3.6 GHz. Countries like Japan have deployed 5G without any issues. Japan, in fact, assigned spectrum through a beauty contest in 2019! Hope DoT is taking note.