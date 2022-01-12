OTT Players Gear Up for Regional Battle in 2022

OTT players continue to bet on regional language content as the next round of India's mobile internet users and consumers of digital content are coming from smaller cities and towns. A FICCI-EY report says 50 per cent of the time spent on OTT platforms would be on regional content by 2025. Clubbed with an increasing interest among advertisers for regional audiences, existing and newer OTT players are expanding their investments and content offerings in vernacular languages. As this boom is likely to strengthen in 2022, newer content-sharing formats are also likely to emerge among the OTT players.