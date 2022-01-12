Pandemic Boost for Residential Real Estate

While demand for all major big-ticket items is stuck in a downward spiral, the pandemic has turned the tide for the residential real estate market. Indians are increasingly looking for own homes and larger units, setting the stage "for an overall turnaround in the year 2022", says Housing.com. After registering a 20 per cent growth in sales in 2021, home sales are set to grow by 25 per cent in 2022, with average quarterly sales of 36,000 units, matching the pre-pandemic numbers, if not the pre-demonetisation levels.