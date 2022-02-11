PTC India Financial Services Hit by Governance Issues

There is serious drama playing out at PTC India Financial Services. It started with three independent directors stepping down after expressing concerns over lapses in corporate governance and compliance. The firm has now been pulled up by SEBI with no permission given to hold a board meeting until the important issues are addressed; the regulator has also asked for a report. It does seem like there’ s no let-up in governance issues in India Inc.
