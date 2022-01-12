RBI to Decide on RBL Bank's Fate

RBL Bank is the latest to join the list of troubled banks facing RBI's wrath. Turnaround man Vishwavir Ahuja, whose tenure was cut short to a year, has proceeded on leave. NPAs are rising, loan growth is stagnant and profitability, down. RBI brought in Yogesh Dayal as additional director on the bank's board for better coordination. While RBL is well capitalised with comfortable NPA provisioning ratio and liquidity levels, depositors and shareholders are anxious due to the recent debacles of YES Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and PMC Bank.