Reliance Jio's $15-million Bet on Artificial Reality

Jio Platforms is investing $15 million for a 25 per cent equity stake (on a fully diluted basis) in Pranav Mistry’s Two Platforms Inc. An artificial reality firm, TWO will help Jio fast-track its adoption of tech such as AI, metaverse and mixed reality. “Going forward, this [partnership] would potentially result in new consumer as well as enterprise use contexts,” says Prabhu Ram, Head – Industry Intelligence Group, at CMR.