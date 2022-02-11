scorecardresearch
Reliance Posts Highest Ever Quarterly Net Profit

CMD Mukesh Ambani said, “Retail and digital services have recorded the highest ever revenues and EBITDA.”

Reliance Industries delivered its highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit of Rs 18,549 crore for the October-December quarter, registering a growth of 41.58 per cent on a year-on-year basis on account of a rise in top line and one-time gains (Rs 2,872 crore) due to divesting shale gas assets in North America. CMD Mukesh Ambani said, “Retail and digital services have recorded the highest ever revenues and EBITDA.”

