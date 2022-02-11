Reliance Posts Highest Ever Quarterly Net Profit

Reliance Industries delivered its highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit of Rs 18,549 crore for the October-December quarter, registering a growth of 41.58 per cent on a year-on-year basis on account of a rise in top line and one-time gains (Rs 2,872 crore) due to divesting shale gas assets in North America. CMD Mukesh Ambani said, “Retail and digital services have recorded the highest ever revenues and EBITDA.”
