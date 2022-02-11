Rural Market Leaves FMCG Makers High and Dry

After carrying the growth momentum for over a year, the country’s rural market has left India’s fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) makers high and dry. From growing at around 6-8 per cent by volume since mid-2020, the market, which houses over 65 per cent of the consumers and contributes 25-40 per cent towards FMCG majors’ top line, has shrunk for the first time in years in the October-December quarter, data from market research firm Nielsen shows. While the subdued urban growth rate had been cause for worry already, steady fall in rural demand is set to cost consumer goods players dearly.