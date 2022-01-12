Satellite Internet Services Set to Launch

With a lot of action happening in the satellite internet space globally, in 2022 India will see the commercial launch of the much-anticipated service. Companies such as Elon Musk's Starlink, Bharti Airtel's OneWeb, Telesat's Lightspeed and Amazon's Kuiper are building their network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites in space. Satellite internet will be a boon for areas where connectivity isn't available, is unreliable, or is not easy to deploy, and will be low latency broadband with speeds as high as 100 to 200 mbps. You might also just have yet another dish installed at your terrace that would intercept internet from space. Go figure.