Sensex Could Hit 70,000 by the End of the Year

At least seven brokerages have told Business Today that the domestic equity markets may continue to deliver double-digit returns in 2022. But it may be a roller-coaster ride because of the uncertainty around Omicron, increase in interest rates and a surge in inflation globally. "In case of positive global and domestic cues, we may see Nifty at 21,000 and Sensex at 70,000 by December 2022," says Gaurav Garg,Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research