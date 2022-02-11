Spurt in Cyber Attacks with Rise in Digitalisation

Advances in digitalisation and work from home have led to a sudden uptick in the number of cyber attacks that are costly and damaging. Over the past year, education and research emerged as the most targeted sector as per Check Point Software’s ‘ Cyber Attack Trends: 2022 Security Report’. Organisations in the education and research sector faced on average 1,605 weekly attacks, a 75 per cent increase over last year. The government/military followed this with 1,136 weekly attacks with a 47 per cent increase. The report also highlighted cyber attacks against organisations worldwide increased by an average of 50 per cent in 2021, compared to 2020.