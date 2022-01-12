Tatas' Plans for their Aviation Business

With Air India as good as in the bag, the Tatas are bound to make big moves in their aviation business in 2022. It almost holds all of AirAsia and there is a good chance that this will be merged with fellow low-cost airline, Air India Express. A lot of time will be spent in getting the loss-making Air India back on track. With the backing of the group, this full-service airline could be the disruptive element in Indian aviation. The last part is Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines, and its entry into the overseas markets. With scale, network and a brand name, the Tata group's aviation story looks formidable.