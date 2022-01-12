scorecardresearch
The Rise of Co-working and Flexible Office Spaces

Co-working and flexible office spaces are pegging themselves as an easy way for enterprises to switch to flexible work.

As large companies are experimenting with hybrid work models and tapping into the talent pool from smaller towns and cities, co-working and flexible office spaces are pegging themselves as an easy way for enterprises to switch to flexible work. Awfis Space Solutions' Founder & CEO Amit Ramani and Chairman & MD Jitendra Virwani of office parks builder Embassy Group, whose subsidiary is WeWork India, are both bullish about the demand for co-working spaces among large enterprises in 2022.

