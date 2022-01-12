The Rise of Co-working and Flexible Office Spaces

As large companies are experimenting with hybrid work models and tapping into the talent pool from smaller towns and cities, co-working and flexible office spaces are pegging themselves as an easy way for enterprises to switch to flexible work. Awfis Space Solutions' Founder & CEO Amit Ramani and Chairman & MD Jitendra Virwani of office parks builder Embassy Group, whose subsidiary is WeWork India, are both bullish about the demand for co-working spaces among large enterprises in 2022.