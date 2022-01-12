The Rise of the Data Protection Authority

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union is the toughest privacy and security law in the world. India, too, might be on its way to a similar law, subject to amendments and revisions. Two years after the bill was presented in the Lok Sabha, the 30-member Joint Committee tabled its report on India's first proposed data protection law in both houses of Parliament in December 2021. In the Committee's view, all data has to be dealt with by one Data Protection Authority (DPA). It has recommended approximately 24 months for implementation of the Act. We might finally see a positive impact on how companies store and use consumer data.