Tiger Global's Big Investment Plans for India

The company has reportedly raised over $11 billion for its latest venture capital fund titled ‘Private Investment Partners 15’ or ‘PIP 15’.

New York–based hedge fund Tiger Global is stepping on the gas. After a spectacular year (2021), when it infused nearly $2.25 billion into Indian start-ups, the company pumped more funds into four Indian start-ups—Polygon, Jar, LoadShare, and Chargebee, in early February. Meanwhile, the company has reportedly raised over $11 billion for its latest venture capital fund titled ‘Private Investment Partners 15’ or ‘PIP 15’. Expected to close at $12 billion, PIP 15 will invest in internet technology start-ups across the US, China and India markets.

